Massive fire destroys Dolton home previously owned by Dwyane Wade

A massive fire destroyed a home in south suburban Dolton that was previously owned by professional basketball player Dwyane Wade on Monday.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) --
The fire started at about 1:30 p.m. in the 1700-block of East 158th Street. The home was once owned by Wade, a spokesperson for the Village of Dolton confirmed.

Fire officials have not released any details about how the fire started or whether any foul play is suspected.

Wade, a Chicago native, played for the Chicago Bulls from 2016 to 2017 before leaving to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers for a year. He returned to his first NBA team, the Miami Heat, for the 2018-2019 season.
This is a developing story. Information will be added and updated as it becomes available.
