Massive fire destroys Newly Weds Foods factory on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A massive fire destroyed a food factory on Chicago's Northwest Side Tuesday, and firefighters remained on the scene Wednesday morning to put out hotspots.The fire ripped through the Newly Weds foods plant in the 4100-block of West Wrightwood Avenue.The blaze lasted for hours and smoke could be seen for miles as the Chicago Fire Department tried to douse the flames in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood. Fire officials said parts of the building were still smoldering Wednesday morning.Officials said the factory produces mixed baking ingredients, including cooking oil and bread crumbs, which may have helped fuel the fire. They believe the fire likely started in a piece of drying equipment. The main kitchen area is a total loss."It started in the central cooking area, and it went up into the roof area and spread both laterally on the roof area and the extension was very quick, very vital," said Chicago Fire Commissioner Richard Ford.No serious injuries were reported, but one firefighter sprained his knee. All employees were able to get out okay.The nearby Metra Healy station was impacted by the fire and the Milwaukee District North Line was halted in both directions for a time Tuesday.