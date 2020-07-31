Massive fire ravages Pennsylvania apartment building

NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania -- A multi-alarm fire erupted Thursday night at an apartment building in Chester County, Pennsylvania, leaving at least four people injured and dozens homeless.

The fire started around 7:20 p.m. at the Ashwood Apartments located on the 700 block of Worth Boulevard in North Coventry Township.

Chopper 6 from sister station WPVI in Philadelphia was over the scene as heavy flames engulfed most of the three-story apartment building.
EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 was overhead as a massive fire consumes Ashwood Apartments in North Coventry Township, Pennsylvania


At least four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Chester County officials said approximately 125 people have been displaced by the blaze. The Red Cross is providing shelter to 15 families.

According to witnesses, the fire started near the top floor of the structure and quickly spread along the roofline.
EMBED More News Videos

MASSIVE BLAZE: At least four people were rushed to the hospital after a multi-alarm fire broke out at an apartment building in North Coventry Township, Pennsylvania.


The apartment appears to have pre-dated firewalls, and crews had water pressure issues during the firefight.

Fire crews were dispatched from Delaware County to help with water supply issues.

On Friday morning, smoke was still rising from the charred remains of the apartment building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
EMBED More News Videos

CHOPPER 6 VIDEO: Firefighters are battling a massive apartment fire in North Coventry Township, Pennsylvania on Thursday night.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniafireapartment fire
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cook County to announce stricter COVID-19 guidelines Friday
Charges filed in NW Side police shootout; officer remains in ICU
Chicago airports' terminal access now limited to ticketed travelers, employees
Alligator captured in Lake Lynwood
LIVE: Fauci tells Congress there's no end in sight to COVID-19
3rd Christopher Columbus statue in Chicago taken down
Beyoncé drops highly-anticipated 'Black Is King' on Disney+
Show More
Millions set to lose $600 unemployment boost today
Operation Legend ATF mobile ballistics van comes to Chicago
IL unemployment fraudsters may have used direct deposit to carry out IDES debit card scheme
Chicago Weather: Sunny, nice, cooler by the lake Friday
'Ghost guns' from DIY kits are newest threat to law enforcement
More TOP STORIES News