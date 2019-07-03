Massive Florida sinkholes open, swallow multiple construction vehicles, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- The owner of a Florida business says two large holes swallowed more than three work trucks outside, WFTV reports.
Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they found "a large fracture in the ground between two lakes that had collapsed" at Florida Trailer Services on Boggy Creek Road. Numerous large construction vehicles fell into the fracture," according to a news release.
The owner said a security guard found two holes just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Deputies said one of the holes is at least 30 yards wide.
"A man who was sleeping, the guard, he called me by the phone. Then, I said, 'Wow. It's terrible," witness Luis Casas said.
The Sheriff's Office contacted the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to determine whether the holes are sinkholes, or fractures caused by something else.
No one was injured.
