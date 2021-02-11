Massive north Texas pileup declared 'mass casualty event'

FORT WORTH, Texas -- A massive crash scene stretching more than a mile that blocked a north Texas interstate has been declared a 'mass casualty' event by authorities.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

It happened some time before 6:30 a.m. on Interstate 35W just north of downtown Fort Worth.

Multiple people were still trapped inside wrecked vehicles hours after the crash, including a number of 18-wheelers, WFAA-TV reported.

It wasn't clear exactly how many people were injured, but Fort Worth police officers reported hearing drivers screaming from their cars as first responders struggled to get to them.



Police blamed winter weather as a factor in the crash and advised commuters to prepare to be stuck for hours if they were in traffic near the scene.
