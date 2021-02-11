Massive north Texas pileup declared 'mass casualty event'

This is a developing story and will be updated.
It happened some time before 6:30 a.m. on Interstate 35W just north of downtown Fort Worth.
Multiple people were still trapped inside wrecked vehicles hours after the crash, including a number of 18-wheelers, WFAA-TV reported.
It wasn't clear exactly how many people were injured, but Fort Worth police officers reported hearing drivers screaming from their cars as first responders struggled to get to them.
MVC w/multiple vehicles and multiple patients entrapped; 35W NB @ 28th Street. Possible 18 Wheeler rolled over, and a MedStar unit involved in the crash.— MedStar EMS Alerts (@MedStarEMSInfo) February 11, 2021
Police blamed winter weather as a factor in the crash and advised commuters to prepare to be stuck for hours if they were in traffic near the scene.