'MasterChef Junior' competitor Avani Shah teaches Ryan & Val to bake

13-year-old Chicago chef and "MasterChef Junior" finalist Avani Shah showed Val and Ryan how to make her elevated, yet simple recipe for Tres Leches Cake.
AVANI'S TRES LECHES CAKE
For the cake:
Use any box cake and the ingredients to prepare it (usually 2-3 eggs, oil and water).
For the tres leches:
1/2 cup sweet condensed milk
1/2 cup evaporated milk
1/2 whole milk
*You can sub out any milks you have, oat, coconut, etc. Having condensed is ideal for this cake.
1 tsp vanilla
For the topping:
Make a homemade whip or you can use a canned whip, or no whip.
To make whip:
1 cup heavy cream
3 tbsp powder sugar
1/2 tsp vanilla
Whisk until whipped cream consistency.
Feel free to add berries (you can mix with sugar)
Or any fruit or shredded coconut.
Directions:
Bake your cake of choice. You want to have it cool to just about room temperature. Then you want to take a skewer and poke several holes throughout the cake. You want the stick to reach the bottom of the cake. (You are going to keep the cake in the cake pan or dish you bake it in, to hold the liquid in). Once you have made several pokes, pour your leches mixture over the cake. Be sure to cover the whole cake. You can let the cake chill for up to a day covered. When you are ready to serve, add your toppings and enjoy!
