Education

Mather High School investigating 3 allegations of inappropriate conduct with students

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The principal of Mather High School on the Northwest Side informed parents Friday the school is investigating three separate allegations of inappropriate conduct with students.

In a letter to parents, Principal Peter Auffant said he has recently been made aware of three allegations of misconduct.

Two staff members and one volunteer coach all allegedly "engaged inappropriately" with students, Auffant said. He did not give any details about what exactly the alleged inappropriate behavior was.

Auffant said the staff members have been removed from the school, and the volunteer coach has been blocked from volunteering with CPS by the district. Parents of the impacted students have been notified.

Earlier Friday students staged a walkout at the West Ridge high school, saying they were protesting the firing of a security guard.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagowest ridgehigh schoolmisconductchicago public schools
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News