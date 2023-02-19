Dramatic moment crew member falls overboard during sailing race caught on video

Now to a heart-stopping moment and a miraculous rescue, all caught on camera. While competing in the Australia Sail Grand Prix, a Great Britain crew member was swept off his catamaran and was thrown into the water, spinning like a ragdoll all at high speed.

Watch the harrowing moment Great Britain's Matt Gotrel goes overboard, falling through the catamaran while still tethered to the boat and as he is frantically tossed around for a few seconds.

"I got up and got to the wing, and the next thing I knew, I was kind of falling backward and I was in the water pretty quick," Gotrel recalled.

His team mates rushing to the rescue, managing to quickly pull him back on board.

"Oh, my God. How are we going to resolve this one? Because it was a pretty insane situation," fellow teammate Ben Ainslie said.

Team GB was taking part in the international sailing competition, SailGP. This leg of the competition was in Sydney.

Teams use high-performance F50 catamarans, with top speeds of 60 MPH.

Remarkably, Gotrel did not sustain any major injuries other than just a few scuffs.

He later took to Instagram to make fun of his dramatic fall saying, "Some places aren't for standing! Great work by the team to get me back on board so quickly - thankfully just a few bruises to take home! #ragdoll #bouncebabybounce #tuckandroll #SailGP"

Despite his frightening ordeal, the sportsman never giving up.

"I just wanted to get back on and finish the races and get back as many points as we could in that short amount of time," Gotrel said. "The adrenaline was flowing and I didn't really think about anything else other than going back in and doing my job."

Team GB finished in 6th place in that race, but getting their teammate back on board safe and sound was priceless.