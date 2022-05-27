riot

Chicago man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Father Bradley James Bokoski of Utah also arrested
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago man faces Capitol attack charges

CHICAGO -- Another Illinois resident has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol after being arrested this week.

Matthew Bokoski, 31, was arrested Wednesday on a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Washington charging him with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and unlawfully entering a restricted government building.

During a hearing in federal court in Chicago, Magistrate Judge Heather McShain ordered him released on his own recognizance.

Bokoski and his father, Bradley James Bokoski, 58, of Utah, traveled to Washington to hear President Donald Trump speak at a rally on Jan. 6 and then followed the crowd to the Capitol, which they entered through a breached Senate door, the complaint said. The elder Bokoski was arrested Wednesday near his home in Utah.

RELATED: Capitol riot charges: Growing number of guilty pleas for Illinoisans charged in Jan. 6 attack

After the crowd was met by 10 to 15 police officers, both men turned around and left, the complaint said. They were in the building for about five minutes.

A tip to the FBI provided screenshots of Matthew Bokoski's Facebook page, including one post depicting a group of people inside the Capitol and a caption reading, "I was with my dad and walked right up the capital steps and inside with others," the complaint said.

A defense attorney listed for Matthew Bokoski declined to comment.

At least 27 other Illinois residents have been charged in connection with the Capitol riot.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington d.c.riotus capitolu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RIOT
IN man pleads guilty to being in US Capitol during Jan 6 insurrection
NYPD veteran convicted of assaulting officer in Capitol riot
North Shore brothers get probation in January 6 investigation
GOP Rep. Greene testifies she doesn't remember actions before Jan. 6
TOP STORIES
Official says police made 'wrong decision' during TX shooting
South Side shooting at bus terminal could have been 'massacre': judge
With Chicago area at high COVID level, officials urge use of masks
Illinois reports 5,659 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths
Samantha Chatman talks about new book with Val and Ryan
Depp, Heard defamation trial continues with closing arguments
Mother charged with killing daughter, 8, in Uptown: CPD
Show More
Man charged in deadly downtown CTA Blue Line stabbing: CPD
Uvalde victims latest: Slain teacher's husband dies of heart attack
CPD officer faces firing for shooting at alleged carjackers
4th grader 'did what she had to to survive' Uvalde shooting, aunt says
Chicago Weather: Cooler Friday with lingering showers
More TOP STORIES News