Community & Events

Teenager on a mission to help others

By Michelle Corless
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago teen collects thousands of shoes for Soles 4 Souls

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Matthew Jenkins is on a mission to help others. The 15-year-old has created his own group, Matthew's Motivational Projects for Humanity.

He wants to find different ways to serve people and groups in the Chicago area, and around the globe.

"What inspired me to create this project would have to be my mom," said Jenkins. "I've always observed her helping those in need in the community by giving back."

Jenkins recently set out on a mission to collect 10,000 shoes for Soles4Souls. He collected more than 12,000 pairs.

"I'm so grateful to be partnering with them to help everyone in need," said Jenkins.

He collected so many pairs of shoes, some didn't fit on the truck! Now, Jenkins plans to continue collecting through the spring.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsshoeschicago proud
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chicago vaccine mandate, mask requirements may not end with state's
Brian Laundrie's cause of death, new details revealed in autopsy
Young girl found wandering alone in Englewood: CPD
Portage steel mill agrees to pay $3M after spill that killed fish
Online shopping complaints soaring on Facebook, Instagram: BBB
Police captain on trial for killing man over movie theater texting
Dog stuck in sinkhole rescued by IL firefighters | Video
Show More
Just announced: See who will host the 2022 Oscars
Chicago teen fatally shot after tragic deaths of cousin, mom
WI Assembly considers bail change after Waukesha parade deaths
Memorial to remember 5 killed in Henry Pratt shooting 3 years ago
Military/First Responders Appreciation Day at Chicago Auto Show
More TOP STORIES News