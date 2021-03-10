texas politics

Run for Texas governor now 'a real consideration,' Matthew McConaughey says

By Mayra Moreno
HOUSTON, Texas -- Can Matthew McConaughey lead Texans out of disaster as the state's governor?

That is a question that could only be posed if a rumored bid for the top seat in Texas government becomes reality.

The Oscar-winning actor briefly hinted around the prospect to run in 2022 during The Balanced Voice podcast that is hosted by Crime Stoppers of Houston.

When Crime Stoppers CEO and podcast host Rania Mankarious asked whether a run for the governor's mansion could be his next leadership role, McConaughey answered, "It's a true consideration."

McConaughey's episode, which premiered on Wednesday, surrounded around the Uvalde, Texas, native's motivational memoir, "Greenlights."

Last November, McConaughey was asked about his political aspirations during an interview with radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt. Back then, the movie star said the current state of politics is in need of a fix.

"Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested," McConaughey said then.

Since that interview, it seemed Texas government sunk deeper into ill-repair, particularly in the wake of last month's winter storm that paralyzed the state's power grid.

In addition, the 51-year-old McConaughey has mobilized his high-profile standing to help his fellow Texans after the disaster. He announced plans for a virtual benefit through his Just Keep Livin' Foundation. During The Balanced Voice podcast, he said the details of the event will be released through his Instagram feed, which boasts 5 million followers.



"I'm Texas from the beginning," he told the podcast.

