Maurice Granton CPD shooting video released; questions remain

Although the Civilian Office of Police Accountability released video Wednesday of the deadly shooting of Maurice Granton, Jr., by Chicago police, there are still many questions surrounding the fatal police shooting.This video shows Granton moments before he was killed on June 6. Police surrounded the area, demanding that Granton stay down while pointing a gun toward him."There's a weapon! Get the weapon! Get the weapon!" an officer said on the recording.In police documents released with the video, the officer who shot Granton reported he was fired on first.Police also shared a picture of the gun they said Granton was carrying that night.Surveillance video of 47th Street in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood show the 24-year-old had been on CPD's radar. He was spotted on police observation devices, known as POD cameras, about a half hour before he was shot.Police body camera video then showed Granton running away from an officer during a narcotics investigation. As Granton hopped a fence, that officer injured his foot.But in the background, one gunshot can be heard - then three gunshots in a row. It's not clear in the video where the shots come from.Granton's family said he didn't have to die."At no point in the video was my son armed. At no point in the video was it a confrontation," said Maurice Granton, Sr., as he left COPA's offices after viewing the videos."They claim there was an armed confrontation that day. Well, tell us what that confrontation was so this family can have some peace," Antonio Romanucci, the attorney representing the Granton family."It's the most terrible feeling you could ever feel. To see one of your children killed, especially by a policeman who is supposed to serve and protect," Granton, Sr., said.COPA released the video 11 days ahead of its standard 60-day deadline.While the video was released, results from ballistics tests and lab reports on the gun Granton allegedly fuired have not been made public.The independent investigation is not over. The picture is not complete.