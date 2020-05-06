accuweather

Final supermoon of 2020 rises this week: How to see it

The final supermoon of 2020 will shine brightly in the sky on the nights of May 6-7.

The moon will appear 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than normal, according to AccuWeather. If conditions in your area permit, try to catch the moon as it rises low on the horizon.

May's supermoon is also known as the flower moon, named for the flowers that bloom in the springtime.

If you miss out on this supermoon, you'll have to wait almost a year to see the next one, which won't rise until April 27, 2021.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathermoonspacescience
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Meteor shower from Halley's Comet kicks off first week of May
Family reunited with dog 54 days after deadly tornadoes
How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower
House-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth Wednesday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker reveals 'Restore Illinois' plan to reopen state
IL state rep. wearing mask stopped by police after leaving store
Plainfield runner demands changes to Chicago Marathon refund policy amid COVID-19
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Bradley-Bourbonnais HS graduates walk across stage while practicing social distancing
Nursing home worker, UIC nurse die of COVID-19 while working front lines
Show More
What to know about Indiana's 21,870 COVID-19 cases
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, milder Wednesday
2nd coronavirus wave: How bad will it be as lockdowns ease?
How much could couples, vendors lose from COVID-19 wedding cancellations?
More TOP STORIES News