May astronomy events: Expect super total lunar eclipse, meteor shower this month

Top astronomy events for May 2021

What better way to celebrate the start of May than by catching a glimpse of a meteor shower?

The 2021 Eta Aquarid meteor shower will peak on the evening of Tuesday, May 4, through the early morning of Wednesday, May 5, according to AccuWeather.

The shower favors the Southern Hemisphere, where viewers can catch up to 40 meteors per hour at peak. In the Northern Hemisphere, you can expect to see between 10 and 30 meteors per hour.

AccuWeather explains what you need to know in order to watch the Eta Aquarid meteor shower in May 2021.



Rock and debris left behind by Halley's Comet, one of the most famous celestial objects in the night sky, make up the meteor shower. The comet returns to the inner solar system in the year 2061.

Stargazers can also expect a visit from Mercury this month, which will be visible in the evening sky in mid-May.

Look for the small planet on the night of Thursday, May 13, when it is next to the crescent moon.

Finally, the moon will turn red during a total lunar eclipse on Wednesday, May 26. It is also a super moon, making it a super lunar eclipse.

The eclipse will only be visible in the western United States, but other parts of the world can see the oversized moon.
