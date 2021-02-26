shooting

Suburban Milwakee mall shooting case, involving teen suspect, to stay in juvenile court

Mayfair Mall shooting left 8 hurt
MILWAUKEE -- The case of a 15-year-old Milwaukee boy charged with shooting and wounding eight people at a suburban mall last year will remain in juvenile court, a judge has ruled.

In a petition for juvenile delinquency, the teen faces eight felony counts of first-degree reckless injury and one misdemeanor count of possessing a firearm while under 18 in connection with the Nov. 20 shooting at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa.

Before Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Brittany Grayson issued her ruling Thursday, prosecutors argued that because of the seriousness of the shooting, and the trauma it inflicted on the victims and the community, the teen should be locked up longer than the few months he would face if he is found delinquent in juvenile proceedings.

RELATED: Accused teen shooter at suburban Milwaukee mall shooting arrested in car with Illinois plates

"It's only by luck, and perhaps the grace of God, that no one was killed," said Assistant District Attorney Sara Waldschmidt.

Assistant Public Defender Paul Rifelj argued that the boy's personality was that of a child and that the treatment services available to him in the juvenile system would be best to help him.

Grayson agreed with Rifelj, who argued the state had not met its burden to support moving the case to adult court, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.


RELATED: Mayfair Mall shooting: 8 injured, including teen, during 'active shooter incident' in Wauwatosa
EMBED More News Videos

Eight people were injured, including a teenager, during an active shooting incident at a mall in Wauwatosa, Wis.


The Milwaukee County Division of Youth and Family Services had recommended that the teen remain in juvenile court.

According to the petition, the teen and a friend were in the mall when the friend confronted a group of people descending an escalator - yelling and then punching one person in the group. Witnesses told police the teen was farther back and "took a shooter's stance." He began firing with a handgun drawn from his waistband, the petition said.

The teen fled and was arrested two days later in a car with Illinois plates, with a packed bag and the handgun police said was used in the shooting, according to the petition. He has remained in detention since his arrest.


The Associated Press is not naming the teen because he is charged as a juvenile.

Shopper recounts Wisconsin mall shooting


EMBED More News Videos

A man who was shopping inside the Mayfair Mall when gunfire went off, recounts the frightening experience.



The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinmass shootingshootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
2 convicted killers of CPD officers paroled after decades
Lady Gaga's dogs stolen in Hollywood; man walking pets shot
Parole bid for man convicted of killing CPD officer no longer opposed by Foxx
Wentworth Gardens gas station shooting leaves 2 hurt: CPD
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
United Center to host federal mass vaccination site
'Gorilla Glue girl' has message for Black women about 'hair love'
Des Plaines car delivery driver beaten, cars stolen by group of men: police
Prince Harry left royal life to save his mental health
'Pot for Shots': Marijuana dispensary offers free joint to anyone who gets COVID vaccine
COVID vaccine 'passports' may open society, but inequity looms
2 convicted killers of CPD officers paroled after decades
Show More
Baby killer released from prison early moves to Crystal Lake
LIVE: Pentagon gives update on US airstrike in Syria
Best Buy lays off 5,000 workers and will close more stores
Surveillance video shows SUV run red light, kill woman in Englewood, prosecutors say
Chicago Weather: Sunny, mild Friday
More TOP STORIES News