Mayim Bialik makes her 'Jeopardy!' guest host debut

By Chloe Melas, CNN
'Jeopardy!' shares tribute ahead of final Alex Trebek episode

Mayim Bialik made her "Jeopardy!" guest host debut on Monday.

"It is an incredible honor to guest host Jeopardy! I was raised in a very creative and academic family, but it wasn't until high school that I fell in love with science, and that love led me to a PhD in neuroscience," Bialik said during the show. "I so appreciate that 'Jeopardy!' is a show that tests all aspects of intellect and allows the brightest minds to shine."

Bialik also posted a video on Instagram reflecting on guest hosting: "So I never watch myself back on camera. Like... ever. But I did tonight with my boys because, well, it's @Jeopardy!! Just wanted to share my thoughts and say thank you to those who tuned in!! Now I'm off to sleep because it's bedtime for me over here on the East Coast. Goodnight."

Alex Trebek, the longtime host of "Jeopardy!," died last year at age 80. He had been open about his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Trebek hosted more than 8,200 episodes over the course of 37 seasons.

Bialik, a neuroscientist and actress, played a neuroscientist on "The Big Bang Theory" and she was the title character in the 90s sitcom "Blossom." She is the second woman to guest host since Trebek's death, joining Katie Couric.

