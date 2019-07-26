Mayor Lightfoot announces audible pedestrian signals pilot; marks 29th anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act

CHICAGO -- July 26 marks the 29th anniversary of the American with Disabilities Act.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will announce Friday the city's to increase audible pedestrian traffic signals at intersections across Chicago.

Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities Commissioner Karen Tamley and Chicago Department of Transportation Acting Commissioner Tom Carney will join Mayor Lightfoot at the Chicago Lighthouse, 1850 W. Roosevelt Rd, at 10:30 a.m.

Up to 100 intersections will get new traffic signals in the next two years that more effectively communicate the "walk" and "don't walk" intervals for people who are blind or have low vision.

The Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law on July 26, 1990 by President George H.W. Bush.
