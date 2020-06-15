Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces working group to revise Chicago police use of force policies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday a new working group that will review and revise the department's use of force policies.
The Use of Force Working group is comprised of community leaders, activists and police officers from across the city and will meet via teleconferences over the next eight weeks and then provide formal recommendations to the Chicago Police Department to adopt a new use of force policy.
"These 20 diverse community members-ranging from residents, students, experts, lawyers and advocates-will not only review and revise all nine of CPD's Use of Force policies but also work in partnership with our officers to build a better, safer and stronger Department," said Mayor Lightfoot. "While we may come from different backgrounds and professions, we are all united in our goal: create better policies and better training for our officers so that we can empower them to addresses situations appropriately and prevent any excessive use of force incidents from ever happening."
The announcement comes in the wake of hundreds of complaints against police, many stemming from recent protests and involving accusations of excessive force including an incident at the Brickyard Mall in May where police can be seen pulling two women from their car and throwing them to the ground in the parking lot and kneeling on one woman's neck. The incident is under investigation.
Arewa Karen Winters, the co-chair of the new group who heads up "Justice for Families," cited that incident and a long list of incidents that have troubled her.
"In the Brickyard Mall as they were dragged out of their car, their car window shattered and they were beaten by police," Winters said. "That was something that incensed me."
The members of the working group are:
-A'Shonti Tiesha McKinney, Crowned Elites LLC
-Aaron Gottlieb, Jane Addams College of Social Work, UIC
-Amika Tendaji, Ujimaa Medics & Black Lives Matter
-Arewa Karen Winters, Justice for Families, The 411 Movement for Pierre Loury
-Chris Taliaferro, Alderman of the 29th Ward, Chairman of the Public Safety Committee
-Cleopatra Watson, United Pullman
-Craig B. Futterman, University of Chicago Law School
-Dr. Waltrina Middleton, Community Renewal Society
-Eric Wilkins, Communities United
-Erin Jones, Citizens Organization of Public Safety Standards
-Ernest Cato III, Chicago Police Department
-Father Larry Dowling, St. Agatha Parish, North Lawndale, CRS Member Church
-Israel Abdul, resident
-La'Rie Suttle, resident
-Mark Clements, Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Oppression, and Chicago Torture Justice Center
-Michael Harrington, Network 49
-Mylon Patton, resident
-Nicolette Rivera, resident & community advocate
-Rachel Murphy, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)
-Rose Joshua, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Chicago Southside
-Sherilynn Asuoha, Emmaus
-Tanya Watkins, Southsiders Organized for Unity and Liberation (SOUL)
-William Nate Sanders, Southsiders Organized for Unity and Liberation (SOUL)
The working group was planned earlier this year as part of efforts to meet requirements laid out in a consent decree.
"One of the most important components of our commitment to meaningful reform is ensuring that we provide our community partners with a seat at the table," said Superintendent Brown. "The open and productive dialogue that will take place over the next several months will result in improved use of force policies for officers and residents alike."
Over the past several years, CPD has updated its policies on use of force. CPD said it has seen a 14% decrease in incidents compared to the same time last year.
Superintendent Brown said it's encouraging, but they must do more.
Sunday night in a CNN Town Hall, Mayor Lightfoot weighed in on the calls to defund the police.
"We've got to do better to invest in communities and we should not be investing here, investing there based upon race or ethnicity as unfortunately we've done for way too long, so I agree with those who were saying much more investment has to be done in our communities," Lightfoot said.
Four African-American, female mayors participated in the town hall.
The strongest stance came from the mayor of San Francisco. She said her city plans to redirect some law enforcement funds toward the African-American community.
Lightfoot said she supports at least part of that equation.
