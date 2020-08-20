Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago police to announce expansion of Neighborhood Policing Initiative

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown will announce an expansion of CPD's Neighborhood Policing Initiative Wednesday.The initiative will be expanded to the 9th (Deering), 10th (Ogden) and 11th (Harrison) districts. The program was first piloted in the 25th (Grand Central) District in January 2019.Each of the districts will get new District Coordination Officers in the fall. The officers will work directly with residents in the community to resolve neighborhood issues.Mayor Lightfoot's office said the program has resulted in fewer service calls, including 1,538 fewer 911 calls in the 25th District compared to last year.