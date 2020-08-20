Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago police to announce expansion of Neighborhood Policing Initiative

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
chicago police

(FILE)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown will announce an expansion of CPD's Neighborhood Policing Initiative Wednesday.

The initiative will be expanded to the 9th (Deering), 10th (Ogden) and 11th (Harrison) districts. The program was first piloted in the 25th (Grand Central) District in January 2019.

Each of the districts will get new District Coordination Officers in the fall. The officers will work directly with residents in the community to resolve neighborhood issues.

Mayor Lightfoot's office said the program has resulted in fewer service calls, including 1,538 fewer 911 calls in the 25th District compared to last year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonorth lawndalebridgeporteast garfield parklori lightfootchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 shot including teen at gathering in Auburn Gresham on South Side
IL introduces new saliva-based COVID-19 test as state reports 2,295 new cases
Russia's Navalny on ventilator after alleged poisoning
Police seek suspect after 4 homeless men stabbed,1 killed, in separate CTA attacks
Chicago area woman says someone applied for small business loan in her name
Long Grove bridge hit twice in less than 1 week after rebuild
Operation Legend project report shows 61 arrests in Chicago
Show More
AMC sells 15-cent movie tickets for today's reopening
2 shot inside parked car in Logan Square; boy, 6, inside vehicle not injured
$600M deal reached in Flint water crisis, sources say
Chicago Weather: Sunny, warmer Thursday
Democrats pound their DNC message: To oust Trump, you must vote
More TOP STORIES News