'Our hearts are heavy,' Mayor Lori Lightfoot says about Chicago police detective's death

Police cars

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said a police detective died of "an apparent suicide" Saturday night.

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a Chicago Police detective who passed away today from an apparent suicide," Lightfoot said in a statement on Twitter.



"As a city, we have a moral responsibility to constantly strengthen the support networks, services and resources for our first responders, and end any stigma associated with reaching out for help," she said.

Lightfoot said that anyone who's in a crisis or feels that they don't have support should know that they're not alone. She shared the National Suicide Prevention hotline, (800) 273-8255.

Chicago Police Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi also spoke out about the death on Saturday.

"We are devastated tonight about the passing of an off-duty CPD detective who died of an apparent suicide," he said in a statement on Twitter. "Everyday life can be daunting for anyone - especially police officers who selflessly dedicate their lives to safeguarding strangers. Deepest condolences to her family & friends."



Chicago police said the detective is a 51-year-old woman, but officers haven't identified her by name as of Saturday evening.
