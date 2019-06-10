Mayor Lightfoot to announce new community policy initiative

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will launch a new community policing initiative on Monday.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening the relationship between local businesses and communities across Chicago.

Mayor Lightfoot, Chicago Police Department Supt. Eddie Johnson and the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Commissioner Rosa Escareno will launch the initiative at the 3rd District Police Department, 7040 S. Cottage Grove Ave. at 10:00 a.m.

As part of this new year-round initiative, the city will now have a designated Business Liaison Officer in all 22 police districts to work side-by-side with the district commander and the local business community.

Each business liaison officer will work directly with businesses in their district to establish engagement strategies to encourage positive community interactions and relationships.
