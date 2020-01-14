Mayor Lori Lightfoot to cut ribbon on new O'Hare Airport police station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will cut the ribbon on a new police station at Chicago's O'Hare Airport Tuesday morning.The new facility is larger than the old one and has more space for offices and training.The station will have a new roll call room, locker rooms with showers, hold room, interview rooms and storage for departments including canine units, SWAT and the bomb squad.The facility was built from an old warehouse space and was built by BOWA Construction, a firm based on the South Side.This project is part of the $8.5 billion plan to expand and improve the airport.