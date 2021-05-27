Mayor Lightfoot looks to make Chicago's liquor sales curfew permanent

CHICAGO -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants to make a 10 p.m. curfew on liquor sales in Chicago permanent.
The curfew first took effect at the start of the pandemic and was initially said to remain in effect for the duration of the state's stay-at-home order.
RELATED: Chicago bars, restaurants that serve alcohol required to close by midnight each night to slow spread of COVID-19
The mayor said a curfew would prevent people from loitering around stores that sell alcohol and calls it a safety concern.
One liquor store owner told the Chicago Sun-Times that this would be unfair to small business owners who are struggling to get back on their feet.
