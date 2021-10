Mayor Lightfoot calls for removal of Chicago Park District CEO amid sexual harassment probe

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling for Chicago Park District Supt. Michael Kelly to be fired.In a statement released Saturday, Lightfoot said she urged the Chicago Park District Board of Commissioners to remove Kelly at an emergency meeting to discuss the handling of a sexual harassment probe involving park district lifeguards."As long as I am the Mayor of this city, survivors will be believed, abusers will be held accountable, and institutional culture will be changed to minimize any opportunity for harm to occur," the statement read. "The culture of sexual abuse, harassment, and coercion that has become pervasive within the District's Aquatics Department lifeguard program under his leadership, combined with the Superintendent's lack of urgency or accountability as new facts have come to light, is unacceptable."In August, the district announced it was taking disciplinary action against employees in the beaches and pools unit.That announcement came weeks ahead of an Office of Inspector General report's release looking into sexual harassment allegations from 2020 involving a female lifeguard who was a minor at the time.