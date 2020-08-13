Society

Mayor Lightfoot announces committee to review public monuments in Chicago following removal of Christopher Columbus statues

CHICAGO -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot has formed a committee to review the city's monuments three weeks after ordering the removal of three statues honoring Christopher Columbus.

In announcing the committee Wednesday, Lightfoot said her administration will also commission temporary public artworks that will focus on a range of topics around COVID-19, inequality and racial reconciliation.

CHICAGOANS SPLIT ON REMOVAL OF COLUMBUS STATUES


In a statement, Lightfoot said her effort is about creating a platform to uplift the stories of the city's residents.

Lightfoot ordered the removal of three statues of Columbus last month following violent protests at one statue in Grant Park and the painting of graffiti at another in the Little Italy neighborhood.
