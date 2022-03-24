chicago city council

Nicole Lee selected by Mayor Lori Lightfoot to replace Patrick Daley Thompson as 11th Ward alderman

By

A file photo of a Chicago City Council meeting. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot has selected Nicole Lee to become the new alderman for the city's 11th Ward.

A formal announcement is expected Thursday afternoon. Lee will fill a vacancy left after the resignation of Patrick Daley Thompson, who resigned last month after his conviction on federal tax fraud charges.

Lee was born and raised in Chinatown and has a long history of community engagement.

She currently works for United Airlines as the director of Global Social Impact Optimization.

She also has family connections to the Daley Administration. Her father Gene Lee was a deputy chief of staff for Mayor Daley. He pleaded guilty in 2014 to stealing $92,000 from a pair of Chinatown charities.

The 11th Ward covers parts of Bridgeport, Pilsen, and five other neighborhoods
More TOP STORIES News