Mayor Lori Lightfoot to announce mental health investments

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will hold a press conference Tuesday to make an announcement about Chicago's investments in mental health services.

Mayor Lightfoot will be joined by Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady and other city leaders for the announcement at 1:45 p.m.

RELATED: Mayor Lightfoot announces $35M investment in finding rental housing, subsidies for Chicago homeless

Last month, Mayor Lightfoot announced a $35 million investment in order to find rental housing and subsidies for homeless in Chicago.

The housing initiative was paid for through CARES Act funding and a $1.3 million investment from the Chicago Funders Together to End Homelessness.
