Mayor of Sandwich resigns after being charged in prostitution sting

The mayor of Sandwich, Illinois, resigned Monday after he was one of nine people charged in a prostitution sting by the LaSalle County sheriff.

SANDWICH, Ill. (WLS) -- The mayor of Sandwich, Illinois, resigned Monday after he was one of nine people charged in a prostitution sting by the LaSalle County sheriff.

The town of about 7,500 is split across DeKalb, Kendall and LaSalle counties. They are best known for the Sandwich fair they hold every fall, but now some officials are concerned they might now become known for this scandal.

Rick Olsen had been mayor for the last six years after serving as chief of police for 16 years. Over the weekend he was one of nine people charged with solicitation in connection with a prostitution investigation in LaSalle County. City officials read his resignation letter during Monday night's council meeting.

"My goal now will be to seek forgiveness of my family and move forward to reinstall the trust I've broken," the letter said in part.

The resignation leaves the city, at least for now, without leadership.

"I guess I'm running the city until something is figured out," said Denise Ii, clerk.

Aldermen plan to meet soon to elect a mayor to fill the remaining two years of Olson's term. The leading candidate at this point is Alderman Rich Robinson.
