Mayor says Officer who put knee on man's neck should be charged

Other noteworthy stories related to George Floyd's death and its aftermath:

CNN reporter arrested on live TV during George Floyd protests in Minneapolis: Police in Minneapolis arrested a CNN television crew while live on air Friday as they reported on the unrest over the death of George Floyd. The cable news network said Omar Jimenez, a black reporter, was arrested while a white reporter on the ground was not. The crew has since been released.

Minneapolis police station torched amid protest: Protesters angered by the death of George Floyd have torched a Minneapolis police station that the department abandoned. Thursday marked a third night of violent protests following Floyd's death.

Trump calls George Floyd death 'shocking,' calls protesters 'thugs': President Donald Trump is threatening to take action to bring the city of Minneapolis under control, calling violent protesters "thugs." He tweeted Friday that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

Derek Chauvin, officer accused in George Floyd's death, opened fire on 2 people, had 17 complaints: The white Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck while he was handcuffed opened fire on two people during his career and had nearly 20 complaints and two letters of reprimand filed against him.

Experts, police weigh in on Officer Derek Chauvin's neck restraint: Police around the nation and law enforcement experts broadly condemned the way George Floyd was restrained by an officer who dug his knee into the man's neck, saying no circumstances warrant such a dangerous technique.

The mayor of Minneapolis says criminal charges should be filed against the white police officer seen on video kneeling against the neck of a handcuffed black man who died in police custody.Mayor Jacob Frey said Wednesday that officer Derek Chauvin should be charged in the death of George Floyd. Video recorded by a bystander shows Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes as Floyd gasps for breath on the ground with his face against the pavement.The mayor says he saw nothing to justify that kind of force. Chauvin and three other officers were fired the day after Floyd died.State and federal authorities are investigating Floyd's death to determine whether officers willfully deprived Floyd of his civil rights.Gov. Tim Walz promised a thorough, transparent investigation but didn't endorse the mayor's call to immediately charge the officer, saying the legal process needs to play out."Justice will be swift," Walz said during a Friday press conference.Walz also apologized to CNN for the arrest of a network crew covering the violent protests in Minneapolis.