Mays Academy in Englewood flooded with winter coats, hats after ABC7 story

Mays Academy was running low on supplies and ABC7 viewers rose to the occasion.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Last month, we told you about an initiative to keep the students at a South Side school warm for the winter season.

The Community Care Closet at Mays Academy was running low on supplies, so we recruited our viewers to help fill it back up. And boy, did you rise to the occasion!

Mays Principal Tanyelle Hannah joined ABC7 Wednesday morning for an update. She said the received approximately 200 coats, 1,000 hats and gloves and 50 pairs of boots.

Mays Academy in Englewood asking for winter clothing donations for students

Principal Hannah spoke about what it was like to distribute the items as well as ongoing needs at Mays.

Donations can be shipped directly to the school:

Mays Academy

6656 S. Normal Ave.

Chicago, IL 60621

Attn: Community Care Room

Donations can also be dropped-off in person, on school days, during regular hours: Monday through Friday between 7:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.