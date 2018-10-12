Maywood church robbed and vandalized

EMBED </>More Videos

Vandals hit a church in suburban Maywood early Friday morning.

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) --
Vandals hit a church in suburban Maywood early Friday morning.

Police say equipment was stolen from the church in the 1100 block of South 6th Avenue. The building was also damaged.

Pastor Emanuel Little of Salem Tabernacle Church says his church was broken into between 1 and 5 a.m. Friday morning.

Police say graffiti was spray-painted on the wall.

The pastor said the piano and camera equipment were stolen. There was also damage to the drum set.

Maywood police are investigating.

No one is in custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
vandalismburglarychurchgraffitiMaywood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago pastor charged with sex abuse, battery
Mother of teen killed by CPD officer in 2012 angry after police board clears cop
Mothers of murdered children team up with CPD to help solve cold cases
11-year-old boy with leukemia surprised with dream room makeover
Dept. of Justice denounces CPD consent decree
10 cases of AFM, rare polio-like illness, reported in northern IL, IDPH says
Disney releases trailer for live-action 'Aladdin' movie
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold but clearer with areas of frost
Show More
Mega Millions jackpot at $548M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Mayor Emanuel doles out campaign cash to city council supporters
Evanston man pleads guilty to trying to illegally export guns to Haiti
Loyola's Sister Jean receives Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame Award
More News