Maywood church robbed and vandalized

Vandals hit a church in suburban Maywood early Friday morning.Police say equipment was stolen from the church in the 1100 block of South 6th Avenue. The building was also damaged.Pastor Emanuel Little of Salem Tabernacle Church says his church was broken into between 1 and 5 a.m. Friday morning.Police say graffiti was spray-painted on the wall.The pastor said the piano and camera equipment were stolen. There was also damage to the drum set.Maywood police are investigating.No one is in custody.