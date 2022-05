Maywood mayor arrested for DUI after he fell asleep behind wheel on Kennedy Expressway, police say

CHICAGO -- The mayor of suburban Maywood was arrested last week after police allegedly found him asleep and drunk behind the wheel on the Kennedy Expressway.Nathaniel George Booker, 37, faces a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol and was cited for obstructing drivers on a highway, Chicago police said.Officers found him asleep and blocking traffic in the middle outbound lane around 1:30 a.m. Friday near Halsted Street, police said.Booker was elected mayor of Maywood last year after serving as a village trustee for two years.He posted a message to his Facebook account quoting the Bible and a pastor that read, in part: "The Lord will turn your mistakes into a Miracle. He wont erase it, he will work through it. One piece of your life does not define your life."Booker was released from custody without posting a bond.