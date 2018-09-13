Maywood robbery suspect injured in shooting with police expected in court

Maywood police were involved in a shooting outside a Burger King in Maywood.

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) --
A Berwyn man charged with trying to rob a suburban Burger King is expected to be in court Friday.

The attempted robbery happened Sunday in Maywood and led to a shootout with police

Officers say they fired at Roderick Moss after he ignored commands to drop his weapon. Witnesses said the weapon was a BB gun.

The incident was captured on cellphone video.

Moss is in stable condition and will be in court tomorrow. The officers were taken to the hospital as a precaution but were not injured.
