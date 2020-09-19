McCook Police Chief Mario DePasquale indicted on federal extortion charges

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
MCCOOK, Ill. (WLS) -- McCook Police Chief Mario DePasquale has been indicted on federal extortion charges in the same investigation as former McCook Mayor Jeffrey Tobolski.

Prosecutors said the two worked together to shake down a restaurant owner who needed city approval to serve alcohol.

DePasquale is charged with extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion and attempted extortion.

According Tobolski's guilty plea agreement, he admitted he took $29,700 in cash from the extortion scheme.

Tobolski also admitted he extorted or collected bribes totaling at least $250,000 with at least four other people.

Tobolski, who was also a Cook County commissioner, could face up to 14 years in prison under preliminary sentencing guidelines.

But in court, prosecutors said that he is cooperating with the investigation and could get a reduced sentence.

The FBI raided McCook Village Hall last September. Tobolski resigned in March.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
