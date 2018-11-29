McDonald murder witness testifies in case of cops accused of cover-up

EMBED </>More Videos

A civilian who witnessed the murder of Laquan McDonald testified Thursday in the trial of three Chicago police officers charged with covering up the fatal shooting.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A civilian who witnessed the murder of Laquan McDonald testified Thursday in the trial of three Chicago police officers charged with covering up the fatal shooting.

Jose Torres declined to comment to ABC7 Eyewitness News as he left court Thursday, but has previously told us he came forward because it was the right thing to do.

"If I didn't speak up, I would have been part of the cover-up," Torres told ABC7 Eyewitness News in October, after former CPD officer Jason Van Dyke was convicted of McDonald's murder.

Torres testified that he watched the 17-year-old get shot, fall to the ground and then be shot several more times while on the ground in October 2014, after which an officer told him and another motorist to leave the scene without taking their statements or information.

Torres told the court about his reaction when he saw news reports about the shooting days afterward, in which a Chicago police spokesperson claimed that McDonald had lunged at Van Dyke.

"When I found out that all he had was a knife, I told my wife at that moment, 'They're lying. This is not what happened,'" he said.

Torres decided to report what he saw to the Independent Police Review Authority, the now-disbanded agency that was in charge of police misconduct investigations at the time.

The attorney for retired CPD detective David March asked Torres why he didn't go to other agencies, such as the Illinois State Police or FBI, to report what he saw.

"I went to IPRA. I figured that's enough," Torres said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
laquan mcdonaldjason van dykechicago police departmentpolice-involved shootingChicagoLittle VillageArcher Heights
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
CPD officer testifies against 3 cops accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting
Trial begins for CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting
Top Stories
Ald. Ed Burke's Chicago offices raided by FBI
WATCH LIVE: Falling ice closes some downtown Chicago streets
Payless opens fake luxury shoe store selling $600 shoes
Body of 6-month-old found in landfill; mother charged
Cubs trade Tommy La Stella to Angels
Former boxer could be most prolific serial killer of all time
Arlington Heights police need help identifying hospital locker thief
Hugh Jackman bringing world tour to United Center
Show More
Princeton admin, banker among 15 arrested in child porn sting
Jaw-dropping video shows men beating woman outside bar
VIDEO: Postal worker throws package from truck onto lawn
Black ice causes 30-car pileup in suburban Indianapolis
More News