mcdonald's

McDonald's in Russia to temporarily close over invasion of Ukraine

Burger giant, other countries looking to impact Russian economy
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
EMBED <>More Videos

Russia-Ukraine Crisis

DETROIT -- McDonald's said Tuesday it is temporarily closing all of its 850 restaurants in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The burger giant said it will continue paying its 62,000 employees in Russia. But in an open letter to employees, McDonald's President and CEO Chris Kempckinski said closing those stores is the right thing to do because McDonald's can't ignore the "needless human suffering in Ukraine."

SEE MORE: People flee embattled Ukrainian cities along safe corridors

McDonald's owns 84% of its Russian restaurants.

In a recent financial filing, the company said Russia and Ukraine contributed 9% of the company's revenue last year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmcdonald'srussiaukrainemcdonaldsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MCDONALD'S
Streeterville McDonald's guard attacked after asking for vaccine proof
Here's when McDonald's is bringing back the Shamrock Shake
McDonald's offering fan-made menu hacks
McDonald's returning Egg McMuffin to original price
TOP STORIES
Biden bans Russian oil imports, warns of 'costs' to Americans
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1
How to keep your bank account safe from fraud
Former IL Sen. Tom Cullerton pleads guilty to embezzlement
PA officer not expected to recover from bee sting injury: Family
Rodgers reportedly agrees to stay with Packers next season
Teen fatally struck by 2 hit-and-run drivers in Burr Ridge ID'd
Show More
'Don't Say Gay' bill passed by Florida legislature, heads to DeSantis
Go Green Community Fresh Market opens in Englewood
Proud Boys leader arrested, charged with conspiracy in Capitol riot
People flee embattled Ukrainian cities along safe corridors
Chicago Weather: Sunny, chilly Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News