Amnesty Week: Pay fines, unpaid tickets without penalty at McHenry County Circuit Clerk's Office

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A north suburban circuit clerk's office is hosting amnesty week.

Starting Monday, Sept. 12, through Friday, Sept. 16, the McHenry County Circuit Clerk's Office is allowing people with past-due case fines and unpaid tickets to pay their total due without late fees and interest.

This is the first time the circuit clerk is offering an amnesty period to help ease the financial burden of people who owe outstanding balances.

"Amnesty Week gives people the opportunity to get current with the court on their past-due fines and fees," said McHenry County Circuit Clerk Kathy Keefe. "We're excited to offer this for the first time in McHenry County to give citizens the opportunity for a fresh start, and we hope that providing this service eases a little of the burden that individuals who owe outstanding balances to the 22nd Judicial Circuit may be facing."

Click here for more information.

