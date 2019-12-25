McHenry County woman charged with stealing more than $100K from employer

GILBERTS, Ill. -- A McHenry County woman was charged Friday with stealing more than $100,000 from her employer in northwest suburban Gilberts.Jennifer Bridgeman, 39 of Spring Grove, has been charged with two felony counts of theft and six felony counts of forgery, according to the Kane County state's attorney's office.It is alleged that between 2016 and 2019, Bridgeman, who worked as a secretary for the business, stole at least $135,085 by writing company checks to herself and forging the owner's signature on them, prosecutors said.Bridgeman turned herself in after a warrant was issued for her arrest, prosecutors said. Her bail was set at $50,000 with 10% to apply for bond.She posted $5,000 bond and was released, prosecutors said. She is due back in court Jan. 3.If convicted she faces up to 15 years in prison, prosecutors said.