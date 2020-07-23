Just For Fun roller rink in McHenry closing after more than 70 years

McHenry, Ill. (WLS) -- Just For Fun roller rink in McHenry, which has provided entertainment for families for decades, is getting ready for its final skate.The owner of the roller skating rink at 914 N. Front Street is selling the property and the rink will close down in the fall.Just For Fun has been in business for more than 70 years. It started out as a dance hall and was converted into a roller rink a few years laterThe rink is encouraging people to come out now to enjoy one last skate. Specific dates for the final skate will be announced in early August.Just For Fun in Mundelein, 139 N. Seymour Ave., will remain open.