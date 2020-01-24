911 calls from McHenry Starbucks crash caused by driver's medical emergency released

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5858029" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A McHenry Starbucks was heavily damaged and five people were injured after a pickup truck slammed into the shop.

MCHENRY, Ill. (WLS) -- Police have released 911 calls from the night a driver crashed a pickup truck into a Starbucks in northwest suburban McHenry.The driver had suffered a medical emergency before crashing into the store. Five people were injured.Police said a Dodge Ram veered off the road after 4:30 p.m. Jan 17 in the 4300-block of West Elm Street near the intersection with Oak Drive.The pickup was traveling west on West Elm when it veered off the roadway, struck a Nissan SUV in the drive-thru area of the Starbucks, then slammed into the coffee shop.A male barista was pinned underneath the pickup truck and its driver was trapped inside. They suffered the worst injuries. At last word, the barista was now in fair condition.With gas leaking all over, first responders were able to rescue the barista from under the pickup truck.Police said four people were taken to the hospital. One of the patients, a 21-year-old employee, needed to be airlifted in critical condition to a second hospital according to the fire department.The driver of the Nissan SUV was treated and released and a second Starbucks employee is in good condition, police said.Police said the driver of the pickup truck will not be charged because the crash was caused by a medical emergency.Starbucks said in a statement, "We are deeply saddened this happened at one of our stores. Our focus right now is supporting our partners (employees) and customers impacted."The McHenry Planning and Development said the building is structurally sound. The Starbucks has only been open for a few months.