Chicago shooting: Man killed in McKinley Park drive-by shooting, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in McKinley Park on the South Side.

The 28-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 7:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 33rd Street when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the chest and head and pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

The victim was later identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner as Candido Salinas.

No arrests were made. Area One detectives are investigating.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

