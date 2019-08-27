meek mill

Meek Mill pleads guilty to misdemeanor gun charge, ending his criminal case

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Rapper Meek Mill has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge, ending his criminal case.

All other charges have been dropped and he will not spend any more time in prison.




The charges stem from a 2007 case that's kept him under court supervision for more than a decade.

The 32-year-old spent about two years in prison over a drug and gun conviction that was overturned this year because of credibility concerns about the arresting officer.

He's now working with Jay-Z and others on a campaign to promote criminal justice reform.

Testimony from the 2008 trial shows the rap star, born Robert Williams, acknowledged having a gun but denied pointing it at police or selling drugs.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court overturned the felony conviction last month and removed the city judge who sent Williams back to prison over minor probation violations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniameek millrapperu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MEEK MILL
Meek Mill's conviction thrown out, granted new trial
Meek Mill scheduled to appear in Superior Court
Rapper Meek Mill becomes co-owner of Lids
Suspect in graffiti on Meek Mill's grandmother's house caught on camera
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man critically injured in Edgewater attempted robbery
Police investigating possible serial rapist on South Side, 4 women attacked
Woman who played dead while family was killed to take stand
Boy, 14, seen running from burning vehicle with hair on fire in Bronzeville
Tropical Storm Dorian expected to hit Florida
Kim Foxx announces Code for America partnership to expunge marijuana convictions
Company creates breath detector for pot, alcohol
Show More
Businessman stirs condo controversy in Lakeview by buying 17 units
Video shows police open fire as dogs attack man
Dozens of accusers to speak at hearing after Epstein's death
Lori Loughlin, husband due in court for college admissions scandal
California Assembly OKs medical cannabis on K-12 campuses
More TOP STORIES News