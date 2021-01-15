Mega Millions ticket worth $1M purchased at Roscoe Village 7-Eleven

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Someone purchased a Mega-Millions ticket worth a cool $1 million at a 7-Eleven store in Chicago's Roscoe Village neighborhood on Tuesday.That person hasn't come forward yet.The owner of the store at 2341 W. Belmont Avenue, Krunal Patel, will be getting a bonus, too.Patel said the doors to the 7-Eleven recently opened in August, and it's been quite a warm welcome to the neighborhood and a wish come true for the store."What makes me happy, and my favorite part of selling Illinois Lottery tickets, is that these lottery wins give someone else a chance to live a better life and help make their dreams come true. I tell my customers if you win, I win," Patel said. "I plan to use this selling bonus as an opportunity to invest in my employees and customers. My employees will receive a bonus, especially the one who sold the winning ticket and I will throw a customer appreciation party - when guidelines allow. I want our customers to see how much we want to be a part of this community and thank them for supporting us, especially during this time of Covid."The Mega Millions Jackpot is now up to $750 million, the largest prize ever in Illinois if it's won.And there is now an estimated $1.39 billion in jackpot prizes to be won across both Mega Millions and Powerball. This is only the second time in the history of these games that both jackpots have simultaneously rolled with jackpots over $600 million.