Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no jackpot winner; lottery prize grows to $630M

If you didn't win big in Tuesday night's Mega Million's drawing, you still have a chance!No one won the jackpot prize for Tuesday's winning numbers drawing for a $530 million.The winning numbers were: 2, 31, 32, 37, 70 and Mega Ball 25.That means the jackpot has grown again to $630 million, with a cash option of $359.7 million. That's the fifth largest prize in the game's 20 year history.The biggest all-time Mega Millions jackpot was a $1.537 billion prize in 2018.Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million.