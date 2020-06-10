mega millions

Mystery winner hits $410M Mega Millions jackpot in Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz. -- Someone in Arizona paid for a $2 Mega Millions ticket and walked away with the whole $410 million jackpot.

The mystery millionaire is the first person in the state to win the Mega Millions jackpot, lottery officials said Wednesday. The prize is worth about $316.8 million in cash, CNN reported.

Their single ticket matched all six numbers, including a "golden Megaball," which multiplies non-jackpot prizes by two. And 13 other tickets matched the first five balls -- nine of them are worth $1 million and four more are worth $2 million (not $410 million, but nothing to sniff at), the lottery said.

"Lucky" is an understatement. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350 in the 45 states where it's offered, plus Washington and the US Virgin Islands.

Interestingly, you have a 1 in 55,000,000 chance of having quintuplets naturally -- about one-fifth the chance of winning the jackpot.

But someone else already won it this year -- in February, a New Jersey customer won the $202 million jackpot. That winner got to stay anonymous thanks to a new law New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed one month prior that lets lottery champs remain unknown.

And in 2018, Mega Millions turned into Mega Billions, when someone in South Carolina won the $1.537 billion jackpot, a historic first since the game started in 2002.

The jackpot will reset on Friday to $20 million.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
