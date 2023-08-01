WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Mega Millions lottery jackpot at $1.05B for winning numbers drawing Tuesday

AP logo
Tuesday, August 1, 2023 10:59AM
Mega Millions jackpot at over $1 billion for Tuesday drawing
EMBED <>More Videos

The jackpot for Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned to over a billion dollars.

An estimated $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot will be up for grabs Tuesday night, giving lottery players a chance to snap an unlucky streak that has stretched on for months.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18, allowing it to roll over again and again until it reached its status as tied for the seventh-largest in U.S. history. Tuesday night's drawing will be the 30th since someone last won the jackpot.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The drought is due to a combination of poor luck and terrible odds, as the chance of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million. The odds of winning smaller prizes, ranging from $1 million to $2, are significantly better.

The $1.05 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who chooses to collect through an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years. A sole winner who opts for a lump sum payment would receive an estimated $527.9 million.

Winning ticket for $1 billion Powerball jackpot sold

Winners also would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

10 biggest Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots won in US lottery history: LIST

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW