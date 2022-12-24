Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $565M; no winner in Friday night's $510M jackpot drawing

Lottery players will have a chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot, which has risen to over half a billion dollars.

Fortunately for those who like playing the Mega Millions lottery, there was no big winner in Friday night's drawing.

The jackpot has jumped to $565 million and it will be up for grabs in Tuesday night's drawing.

Here are Friday's winning numbers: 38, 21, 62, 32, 15 with a Megaball of 8

No one has hit the jackpot since October 14, but there have been more than 12.8 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 29 worth $1 million or more.

Those big prizes have been won in 15 different states from coast to coast including New York.

Since Mega Millions began in May 2002, 12 jackpots have been won during the month of December, including a big $648 million prize shared between winners in California and Georgia on December 17, 2013.

That amount was close to the record jackpot at the time, and it remains the fifth-largest prize in the history of the game.

The current record belongs to Powerball, which hit $2.04 BILLION last month. A single winning ticket was sold in California for that prize