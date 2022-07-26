Mega Millions jackpot at $810M for winning numbers drawing tonight

No tickets have matched all the Mega Millions winning numbers for months.

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $810 million for Tuesday night's winning numbers drawing.

The jackpot is the third largest in Mega Millions history and comes with a cash option of $470.1 million.

The winning numbers for last Friday's drawing were: 14, 40, 60, 64, 66, and Mega Ball 16.

The jackpot has grown so large because there hasn't been a winner in three months. Those 28 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers has allowed the jackpot to gradually grow from its $20 million starting point in April.

Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday night, In the 20-year history of the game, 221 players have scooped the Mega Millions jackpot.

Top five Mega Millions jackpots won

1. $1.5 billion - South Carolina, October 2018

2. $1 billion - Michigan, January 2021

3. $656 million - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, March 2012

4. $648 million - California, Georgia, December 2013

5. $543 million - California, July 2018

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million.

The Associated Press contributed t this report