Arts & Entertainment

Meghan McCain marks last day on 'The View' with low-key goodbye

EMBED <>More Videos

Meghan McCain says she's leaving 'The View'

NEW YORK -- Meghan McCain made a low-key departure from "The View" after four years on Friday, joking that she wanted to apologize to show producer Brian Teta "for making his blood pressure rise as much as I did."

Her mother, Cindy McCain, and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema appeared as guests for the farewell.


McCain was hired to offer the conservative viewpoint on a talk show where she was outnumbered politically, a role she took to with gusto. She frequently got into onscreen tiffs with co-hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg.

Yet it was smooth sailing for her finale. McCain said at one point that "I feel like I died and this is a memorial."

She perked up for a taped message from former House Speaker Paul Ryan, who said "the show will not be as lively without you." McCain hooted, "my boyfriend!"

McCain got married and had a baby daughter, Liberty, during her time on "The View," and, with a regular return of the cast to its New York studio nearing, said she didn't want to commute from her Washington-area home.


Her mother said she's looking forward to seeing more of her, and her granddaughter.

"I'm glad she chose a little bit of family over so much work at this time," Cindy McCain said.

ABC has not said who will replace Meghan McCain in the show's "conservative" chair.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabcthe viewotrcjohn mccain
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman, 22, charged in Mount Prospect hit-and-run
IN woman accused of chopping off dad's legs in front of kids
Illinois FOP opposes COVID vaccine mandate from Gov. Pritzker
IL reports 3,040 COVID cases, 13 deaths
Chance the Rapper movie features Chicago Children's Choir
4 hurt, 3 critically, in Stony Island crash: CFD
Teen hurt in South Shore drive-by shooting: CPD
Show More
Video: Deputy has near-death experience from fentanyl exposure
Unvaccinated COVID survivors 2x as likely to get reinfected: Studies
Girl, 4, killed in apparent accidental shooting in Englewood.
5 young children left home alone die in East St. Louis fire
Beaches and blueberries in South Haven, Mich. all on 1 tank of gas
More TOP STORIES News