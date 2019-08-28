Melrose Park police officer in custody after fatal Maywood shooting

MAYWOOD, Ill. -- An off-duty Melrose Park police officer was in custody after a fatal shooting Tuesday in west suburban Maywood.

Two men were shot about 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of West Lake Street, according to a statement from Maywood police.

The off-duty officer was involved in the shooting, according to a spokesman for the village. The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.

Officers responding to the shooting found 33-year-old Arthur Walton Jr. and a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. Walton, who lived in Maywood, was pronounced dead at 7:48 p.m. at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

The other man is being treated at Loyola for a gunshot wound to his leg, police said.

A suspect is in custody at the Maywood Police Department, police said, but declined to confirmed if it is the officer or if anyone else was involved. No charges have been filed.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Maywood Police Department Investigations Unit at 708-450-4471 ext. 4307 or submit an anonymous tip at 708-450-1787.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
